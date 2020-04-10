OmiseGO (OMG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $103.38 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00008217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Binance, Huobi and Ovis. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $79.86 million and $103.38 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000378 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

