Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Tops $663,042.75

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00017085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, C-CEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. In the last week, Omni has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $663,042.75 and approximately $191.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00612725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008248 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,902 coins and its circulating supply is 562,586 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

