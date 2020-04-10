OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.81 or 0.04771294 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00066751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036928 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014485 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010314 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003385 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

RNT is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.