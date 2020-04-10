Open Platform (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Open Platform has a market cap of $371,517.09 and $9,051.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 380.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.02738473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202983 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

