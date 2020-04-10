Oppenheimer Comments on Denny’s Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a report released on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DENN. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 203,179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 51,370 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

