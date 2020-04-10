OptimizeRx Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OptimizeRx in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.77 million, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 36.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 25.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 612.5% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

