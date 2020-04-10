Origin Protocol Price Tops $0.22 (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003231 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $7.30 million and $25.66 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.81 or 0.04771294 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00066751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036928 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014485 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010314 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003385 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,806,615 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.