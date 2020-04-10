OST (OST) Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. OST has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $613,572.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, IDCM and Coinsuper. Over the last week, OST has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 389.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.02722510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202666 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,498,543 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Coinsuper, IDCM, Upbit, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

