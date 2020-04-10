Oxycoin Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Oxycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Oxycoin has a total market cap of $72,358.65 and $7.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036570 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Oxycoin

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.