Parachute (PAR) Tops One Day Volume of $6,286.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Parachute has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $72,688.63 and approximately $6,286.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,398,562 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

