PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.21.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.