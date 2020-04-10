PAX Gold (PAXG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.85 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,668.84 or 0.24227102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $31.85 million and $933,333.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.77 or 0.04598668 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00066675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036832 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014535 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010336 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003391 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 19,086 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

