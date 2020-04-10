PAXEX Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $3,622.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004107 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000846 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001099 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

