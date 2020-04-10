Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Market Cap Achieves $237.38 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 378.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02734309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00202696 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

