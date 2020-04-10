PCHAIN Reaches Market Cap of $538,632.60 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $538,632.60 and approximately $154,075.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.85 or 0.04753093 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00066428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036897 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010067 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003425 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,367,208 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, Switcheo Network, Bibox, DEx.top, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.