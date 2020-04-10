Peerplays (PPY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $162,492.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a market cap of $879,431.16 and approximately $162,492.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002836 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 395.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.50 or 0.02736555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00202689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

