Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Peloton in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Peloton news, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,678 shares in the company, valued at $199,640,250.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,100,954 shares of company stock valued at $54,211,105.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 683.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 1,591.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

