Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 1,272 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $4.96 on Friday, hitting $194.39. The stock had a trading volume of 137,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,268. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.05 and a 200 day moving average of $223.51. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $145.46 and a 12-month high of $248.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

