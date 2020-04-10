Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 1,346 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $3,504,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

Danaher stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,201. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.93 and a 200-day moving average of $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

