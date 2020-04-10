Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 1,720 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in VF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in VF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of VF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,841,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of VF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Bank of America cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on VF from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of VFC traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,214,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

