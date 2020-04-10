Perkins Coie Trust Co Takes Position in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,310 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned approximately 0.33% of First Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Financial by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on THFF. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of THFF traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. 63,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,041. The company has a market cap of $451.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Corp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gibson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $235,650.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,150 shares of company stock worth $258,950. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

