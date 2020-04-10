Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 479.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 128,718 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,663,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,065,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

