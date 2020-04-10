Phantasma Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $332,388.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033381 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00059275 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,919.29 or 1.00499028 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00064453 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000688 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.