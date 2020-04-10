Phore (PHR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,226.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002611 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, Cryptopia, IDAX and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Phore has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $21,226.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004796 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,538,792 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, IDAX and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

