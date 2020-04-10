Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,632.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $30,632.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007255 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,977,504,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

