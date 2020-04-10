Pinkcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $133.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $545,983.77 and $133.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.01062312 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00055542 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00258856 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001829 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 442,181,074 coins and its circulating supply is 416,920,638 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

