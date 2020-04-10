Piper Sandler Comments on Starbucks Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.42.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $73.88 on Friday. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

