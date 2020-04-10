Pirl Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Pirl has a total market cap of $288,591.88 and $949.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirl has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 67,779,957 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

