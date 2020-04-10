PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Trading 41.6% Lower Over Last Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded down 41.6% against the dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $1,926.23 and approximately $2.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

