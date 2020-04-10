Polymath Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.99 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Bitbns and Kyber Network. Polymath has a market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00615370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008265 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,868,304 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Koinex, Kyber Network, Upbit, UEX, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Binance, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.