PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $301.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,890.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.02302929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.03392703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00615256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00783220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00076154 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00522493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,575,837 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

