Precision Drilling (PD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Precision Drilling (TSE: PD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$0.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Precision Drilling had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

3/25/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$2.00 to C$1.50.

3/25/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$0.80 to C$0.50.

3/25/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from C$2.00 to C$1.50.

3/25/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$1.75 to C$1.10.

3/24/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$1.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Precision Drilling had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

3/18/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$1.15. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$1.50.

3/13/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$2.00 to C$0.80.

3/12/2020 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/10/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.00.

2/19/2020 – Precision Drilling had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

Shares of TSE:PD traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.48. 2,949,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. Precision Drilling Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$358.87 million. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allen R. Hagerman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,080.66. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 67,500 shares of company stock worth $40,835.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

