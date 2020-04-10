Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0197 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Bittylicious. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $619,287.77 and $3,525.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,366,099 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinEgg and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

