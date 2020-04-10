PRiVCY 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $30,840.57 and $10.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00079717 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00067968 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.