Profile Utility Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,477.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Coinnest, Coinrail and Allcoin. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $69,116.33 and $8,477.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033381 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00059275 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,919.29 or 1.00499028 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00064453 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000688 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinrail and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

