Project Pai Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $18.50 million and $1.27 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, BitForex, Huobi and LBank. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.85 or 0.04830764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036807 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010306 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003385 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,666,089,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,459,862,189 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Bitfinex, Huobi, HBUS, BitForex and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

