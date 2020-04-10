Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,425 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,793,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,531,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.98.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $208.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.97. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

