PUBLISH (NEWS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40,722.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $305,999.96 and approximately $40,722.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 390.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.61 or 0.02714917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00201839 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00048585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

