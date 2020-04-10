Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Altria Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $57.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.