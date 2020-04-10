Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Apache Co. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apache in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Apache’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $27.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.97.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apache by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,676 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Apache by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Apache by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apache news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.