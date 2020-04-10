Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Carvana Co Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carvana in a report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.59). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carvana from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Carvana from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.44.

CVNA opened at $61.35 on Friday. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $115.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,401,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,185,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.