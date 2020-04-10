Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for CUI Global Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CUI)

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for CUI Global in a research report issued on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CUI Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.28. CUI Global had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of CUI Global from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:CUI opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. CUI Global has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CUI Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 416,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CUI Global during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

