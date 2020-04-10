Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Issued By William Blair

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $137.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

VMI opened at $113.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $683.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.80 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 106,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.