Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Issued By Barrington Research

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) – Barrington Research increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cardtronics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cardtronics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

CATM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $52.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

CATM stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $873.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cardtronics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardtronics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardtronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cardtronics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cardtronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

