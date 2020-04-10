Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Boosted by Analyst

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.69) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.70). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.84) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of ALNY opened at $116.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $134.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The business’s revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

