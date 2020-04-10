Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Avis Budget Group Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

CAR opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.33. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at $509,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Robert Salerno acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $275,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

