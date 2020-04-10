Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Cut by Analyst

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for CryoPort in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CryoPort’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CYRX. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of CYRX opened at $18.27 on Friday. CryoPort has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.86 and a quick ratio of 18.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CryoPort by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,692 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,592,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,490 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

