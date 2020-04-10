Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ellington Financial Inc Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ellington Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

NYSE EFC opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 48.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.04 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 98.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

