Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for IBERIABANK Corp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBKC)

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of IBERIABANK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. IBERIABANK’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ IBKC opened at $42.71 on Friday. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in IBERIABANK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,865,000 after buying an additional 125,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IBERIABANK by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 814,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,913,000 after buying an additional 178,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,995,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,861,000 after purchasing an additional 74,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

