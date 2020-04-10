Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Apergy Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Apergy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.65 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apergy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Get Apergy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APY. Stephens lowered their price target on Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.12.

NYSE:APY opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 3.23. Apergy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apergy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,567,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,512,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Apergy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.